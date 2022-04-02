Cruz Azul will face Atlas today, April 2, in a game valid for the Matchday 12 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Cruz Azul and Atlas will face each other today, April 2 at 7:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 12 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Liga MX returns after the stoppage for the Qualifiers and the teams will seek to continue fighting for their goals. Two teams that want to fight at the top of the standings are precisely these two rivals who face each other in one of the most attractive duels of this Matchday 12.

On the one hand, there will be Atlas, the last champion of the Liga MX and in fourth place at the moment, being one of the teams that would go directly to the quarterfinals without having to play the Reclassification. On the other, Cruz Azul, who with 17 points are only 2 behind Atlas, so if they win they could surpass them and (depending on the result of Leon FC's game) even be among the top four.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two rivals faced a total of 45 times, with a dominance in the statistics of Cruz Azul, who obtained 23 victories, while Atlas won 10 times. In addition, there were 12 ties. The last time they met was on October 20, 2021, and then it was a 0-0 draw.

How to watch or live stream Cruz Azul vs Atlas in the US

The game that will be played today, Saturday April 2 at the Azteca Stadium for the Matchday 12 of Liga MX between Cruz Azul and Atlas will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Cruz Azul are the favorite with 2.10 odds, while Atlas have 3.70. A draw would result in a 3.10 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all of Liga MX games through BetMGM.

BetMGM Cruz Azul 2.10 Tie 3.10 Atlas 3.70

