NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell gets key player back from suspension for Texans game

The Detroit Lions are the NFL's breakout team, and to keep their winning streak alive, Dan Campbell's squad must defeat the Houston Texans with the return of a key player.

The Detroit Lions‘ season in the NFL couldn’t be going better, especially after their commanding win over the Packers last weekend. Next up are the Houston Texans, and head coach Dan Campbell remains confident because he’ll have a key player back to help Jared Goff for this crucial matchup.

The player in question is none other than wide receiver Jameson Williams, who had been sidelined for two weeks due to a suspension for the use of performance-enhancing substances.

With this, the Lions regain a key offensive player at what may be the best moment for the franchise in years. The upcoming game against the Texans could be a defining moment for a team that continues to show strength across all phases, week after week.

Although the talented player was unavailable to the staff due to his suspension, head coach Dan Campbell clarified the next steps for the wide receiver, according to Pro Football Talk: “He’s been here,” Campbell said.

Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his 52-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

“He couldn’t be out there in practice, but he was here training, we had him running, he was in the meetings, all of that, so he’s really been here. We’re throwing him back in there. He’s going. Let’s go,” the HC stated.

The talent Williams displays on the field doesn’t align with certain behaviors he has shown off it. On this matter, the coach had made his stance clear just a few days ago.

“I think he’s become more and more aware of that over time, and I think he does,” Campbell said in press conference at the end of October. “For me, I judge people for what’s in their heart. I know what this kid’s made of and he’s worth hanging with. He’s gonna learn from this, he’s gonna grow, he’ll be better for all this.”

Campbell and his confidence in what’s ahead

The Detroit Lions‘ latest victory over the Green Bay Packers last weekend brought Campbell’s team to seven wins so far this season, making them undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in the league.

After the game at the legendary Lambeau Field, it was head coach Dan Campbell himself who sent a strong message to the rest of the league about the level his team has shown so far.

“I’m not shocked one bit that we came out here and played pretty good football out in the elements,” Campbell said in his press conference. “We’re built for this, man. It doesn’t matter just because we play indoors. It doesn’t matter. We can play anywhere. We can play in the snow, we play in the rain, we play in the mud. That’s just us. We are built to win, man.”

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on September 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

vs Houston Texans, November 10th

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, November 17th

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 24th

vs Chicago Bears, November 28th

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th