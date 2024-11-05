Where to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain live in the USA: 2024/2025 AFC Champions League

Al-Nassr take on Al-Ain for the Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 AFC Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

[Watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain online in the US on Paramount+]

After a tough start to their campaign, Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, return to action on Matchday 4 with sights set on climbing the standings. Sitting on seven points from a possible nine, CR7 and his squad are eager to secure another win and close in on the top spot.

While Al Ain appears to be a manageable opponent on paper with just one point from their first three games, they showed resilience in a recent 5-4 loss to Al Hilal, signaling they’re no easy mark. Desperate for points, the Emirati side presents a tricky challenge that Al Nassr can’t afford to underestimate.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain match be played?

Al-Nassr face Al-Ain this Tuesday, November 5, in a crucial AFC Champions League Matchday 4 showdown, with kickoff set for 1:00 PM (ET).

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain in the USA

Al-Nassr and Al-Ain are set to square off in a highly anticipated 2024/25 AFC Champions League matchup, with live coverage available for fans in the USA on Paramount+.