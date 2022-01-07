Matchday 1 of Liga MX 2021/2022 will have the game between Cruz Azul and Tijuana. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Cruz Azul will have its premiere this Saturday, January 8, when they host Tijuana for Matchday 1 of Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 Liga MX game live in the US.

A new tournament begins in the first division of Mexican soccer and the hopes of the teams that participate in it are renewed. The local team was eliminated in the Reclassification by Monterrey who beat them 4-1. This year they seek to go further and for that they have brought these players: Christián Tabo (Puebla), Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga (Chivas), Erik Lira (Pumas), and Carlos Rodriguez (Rayados).

In the local case, it was one of the worst teams of the last tournament and wants to reverse that negative image in this New Championship. In order to do so, the “Xolos” have brought: Facundo Pereyra (Celta de Vigo), José Juán Vázquez (Toluca), and Renato Ibarra (America), while they left the team: Miguel Sansores (Mazatlán), Jordi Cortizo (Puebla), and Fidel Martínez (Querétaro).

Cruz Azul vs Club Tijuana: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream: FuboTV

Cruz Azul vs Club Tijuana: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Cruz Azul vs Club Tijuana: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams have played a total of 24 games in history, so the one they play this Saturday, January 8 at 10:05 PM (ET) will be the 25th between them. Until today there have been 11 victories for Cruz Azul, 5 for Tijuana and 8 draws. The last match between the two for the last tournament was won by the “Cementeros” 1-0.

How to watch or live stream Cruz Azul vs Club Tijuana in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, January 8 at the Estadio Azteca for the Matchday 1 of Liga MX between Cruz Azul and Tijuana will be broadcast in the US. Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.

Cruz Azul vs Club Tijuana: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Cruz Azul are the favorite with -195 odds, while Tijuana have +500. A tie would finish in a +310 payout.

DraftKings Cruz Azul -195 Tie +310 Tijuana +500

