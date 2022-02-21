Cruz Azul will face Forge for the second leg of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Cruz Azul and Forge will face each other at the Azteca Stadium for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals have an unbeatable chance to advance to the quarterfinals of this Concacaf Champions League 2022. In the game for the first leg in Canada, the "Celestes" won 1-0, which will allow them to play much more relaxed this second leg. Of course, despite being favorites and having achieved a good result in game 1, they should not be overconfident.

In the case of the visitors, one might think that the 0-1 (despite the fact that it was a loss at home) is not impossible to reverse. And indeed, the chances for Forge exist, but definitely not with the level they showed in game 1, in which they had 0 effective shots on goal in just 5 attempts. In this way it will be impossible, they must try something different if they want to advance to the quarterfinals.

Cruz Azul vs Forge: Date

This game corresponding to the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16 between Cruz Azul and Forge that will take place at the Azteca Stadium will be played on Thursday, February 24 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Cruz Azul vs Forge: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul vs Forge

Cruz Azul and Forge will play this game for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Round of 16 this Thursday, February 24 at 8:30 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.

