Curz Azul and Pumas Unam will face each other this Saturday, March 12 at 8:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 10 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are looking to return to victory after the painful loss in Matchday 9 against the leaders, Puebla, which left them out of the direct qualifying zone for the quarterfinals. However, in their midweek Concacaf Champions League game, they beat Montreal 1-0 at home, no small feat considering the poor results of the other Mexican teams.

In fact, just one of those Mexican teams that had a poor performance in their Concacaf Champions League game was Cruz Azul's rivals in this Matchday 10, Pumas UNAM, who lost their game by a resounding 3-0. Of course, they want to forget that horrible game as soon as possible and focus on getting the victory in this Liga MX Matchday 10.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between the two teams have clear dominators. In a total of 58 games, Cruz Azul won 27 (that is, almost half of the games), while Pumas UNAM did so in 14. In addition, there were 17 draws. The last game between the two for Liga MX was on November 8, 2021 with a 4-3 victory for Pumas.

How to watch or live stream Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, March 12 at the Azteca Stadium for the Matchday 10 of Liga MX between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN USA.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Cruz Azul are unsurprisingly the favorite with 1.87 odds, while Pumas UNAM have 4.10. A tie would finish in a 3.40 payout.

BetMGM Cruz Azul 1.87 Tie 3.40 Pumas UNAM 4.10

*Odds via BetMGM