Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the 2025/2026 Conference League Final on May 27, 2026

Crystal Palace face Rayo Vallecano at the Red Bull Arena in the 2025/2026 Conference League final. Two teams face off, both vying for their first international title in history. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Tournament Conference League Date Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels CBS Sports Network, TUDN Live Stream Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano in the USA

Soccer fans across the United States can catch the match live on cable via CBS Sports Network and TUDN, giving the highly anticipated showdown extensive nationwide exposure.

Those preferring to stream the game online will have several viewing options as well, with coverage available through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Paramount+, and ViX so viewers won’t miss any of the live action.

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Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch the game live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both platforms currently offering a 5-day free trial to eligible new users. Another streaming option is Hulu + Live TV, which includes access to the matchup and comes with a 3-day free trial for first-time subscribers.

Once the free trial expires, fans have the option to either keep the subscription active with a paid plan or cancel the service if they decide it’s not the right fit for them.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Two clubs from Europe’s top leagues chase what would be the first major international trophy in their history. Neither side enjoyed a strong domestic campaign heading into this showdown. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for Crystal Palace or Rayo Vallecano today.

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Crystal Palace endured a disappointing Premier League season, finishing on 45 points and ending closer to the relegation battle than the European places, though the Eagles did manage to lift the Community Shield with a win over Liverpool earlier in the year.

Rayo’s La Liga campaign offered slightly more stability, but the Madrid-based club still missed out on European qualification by a single point and failed to produce a defining moment. Now both have one final chance to turn a frustrating season into an unforgettable one.

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace – Clive Rose/Getty Images

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Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano: Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace (3-4-3): Henderson; Riad, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino.

Rayo Vallecano (4-2-3-1): Batalla; Ratiu, Mendy, Lejeune, Chavarria; Ciss, Valentin; De Frutos, Palazon, Espino; Alemao.

What time is the Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano match?

The match kicks off today, May 27, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM