Santos vs Deportivo Cuenca: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Sudamericana match on May 26, 2026

Santos take on Deportivo Cuenca at Vila Belmiro in the Matchday 6 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Both rivals are vying for qualification in a do-or-die game. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Santos vs Deportivo Cuenca Tournament Copa Sudamericana Date Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Santos vs Deportivo Cuenca in the USA

Viewers in the United States will have several options to catch this much-anticipated clash live, as a variety of streaming services will broadcast every moment of the game.

Fans who prefer watching online can follow all the action on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, offering convenient access from almost anywhere.

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Can I watch Santos vs Deportivo Cuenca for free?

Fans in the United States can catch the entire match live through Fubo, which is offering a complimentary five-day trial to qualifying new subscribers.

This special promotion allows viewers to watch all the action at no initial cost, giving them a chance to experience the coverage before deciding whether to continue with a standard subscription package.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Group D of the Copa Sudamericana has turned into one of the tournament’s most unpredictable battles, with all four clubs still alive heading into the decisive final round. Santos enter the Matchday sitting bottom of the table with four points and a minus-one goal differential.

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The Brazilian side has no path to first place but still holding a realistic shot at second depending on the result between San Lorenzo and Recoleta FC.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Cuenca controls a potential route to the top of the group with a victory and some help elsewhere, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown between two teams fighting to keep their continental hopes alive.

Adonis Frias of Santos – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

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Santos vs Deportivo Cuenca: Predicted Lineups

Santos (4-2-3-1): Brazão, Vinicius, Frías, Veríssimo, Escobar, Arão, Henrique, Bontempo, Terceros, Rony, Barbosa.

Deportivo Cuenca (4-2-3-1): Ferrero, Mosquera, Boolsen, Piedra, Erique, Maccari, García, Vega, González, Ordóñez, Klimowicz.

What time is the Santos vs Deportivo Cuenca match?

The match kicks off today, May 26, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 PM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM