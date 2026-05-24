Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Premier League match on May 24, 2026

Crystal Palace will face Arsenal at Selhurst Park in the Matchday 38 of the 2025/2026 Premier League. The champions are looking to finish as high as possible against a Palace side determined to take the victory. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Tournament Premier League Date Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time 11:00 AM (ET) / 8:00 AM (PT) TV Channels CNBC Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States will have several ways to watch this must-see matchup live. Viewers looking to stream the action can tune in through DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

Meanwhile, those preferring traditional television coverage can catch the game on CNBC. With plenty of excitement surrounding this clash and key points on the line, fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

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Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal for free?

Fans in the United States can catch every minute of the matchup live on DirecTV Stream, which currently offers a five-day free trial for new users.

The limited-time promotion gives viewers the opportunity to stream the game at no upfront cost, providing a convenient option for fans looking to watch the action live before committing to a full subscription.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

After finally ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League crown, Arsenal are set for their final appearance of the campaign with plenty still on the line. The Gunners can now fully celebrate a title that narrowly escaped them several times in recent seasons.

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But the focus quickly shifts toward an even bigger opportunity as they prepare for a showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. Standing in their way this last Matchday are Crystal Palace.

The Eagles that struggled to find consistency in league play despite lifting the Community Shield earlier in the season. They will aim to close the year on a positive note and spoil the champions’ celebration by grabbing a statement result against one of Europe’s hottest clubs.

Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace – Clive Rose/Getty Images

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Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1): Benitez; Canvot, Riad, Lacroix; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Sarr, Johnson; Strand Larsen.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Kepa; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli.

What time is the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match?

The match kicks off today, May 24, at 11:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM