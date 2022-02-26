The big man behind Inter Miami admitted that Inter Miami's last two seasons in Major League Soccer were disappointing and not what he expected, but Beckham says he still hasn't given up hope that his team will win the MLS cup one day.

The 2021 MLS season was tough for Inter Miami as, once again, the team did not play in the MLS Playoffs and closed the season with another losing record of 12-5-17 overall. The same thing happened in 2020, Inter Miami lost seven of 23 games.

The Inter Miami squad has improved since 2020, most of the top players are internationals with experience in European and Latin American soccer. But so far the results with international talent have not borne the fruit that David Beckham expected.

The highlight of the 2021 MLS season for Inter Miami were the four winning streaks that the team achieved during the regular season. The biggest streak was five wins and a draw against Orlando City 0-0.

What did Beckham say about Inter Miami's disappointing 2021 season?

Beckham mainly referred to his lack of patience in the face of the poor results that Inter Miami had in the recent season: “I have had to learn to have a little bit more patience, which my wife will tell you I don't really have that much of.”

Things are different as an owner, so Beckham said, patience is something that he does not usually master, but he also said that he has learned to be a little more patient than before: “I've needed it over the last eight years to bring this club into this great city and into this league. In the last two years, I have had to learn to have even more.”

Despite the last two seasons with a losing record, Beckham added that he is proud of what Inter Miami has achieved in recent years: “Everybody knows the expectations and pressures that we have. Yes, the last couple of years haven't lived up to exactly what we wanted, but I think when we step back and look at the last eight years, I'm very proud of what we've achieved.”