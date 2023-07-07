DC United vs Inter Miami: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 MLS in your country

DC United will host Inter Miami this Saturday, July 8 for the Matchday 24 of the 2023 MLS. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Inter Miami‘s season has been marked by a continuous decline, with each passing Matchday bringing new disappointments for the team. There is a sense of anticipation for the arrival of Lionel Messi, as his presence is expected to provide a much-needed improvement to their lackluster performance thus far.

Currently, Inter Miami find themselves as the second worst team in the MLS, with only Colorado ranking lower. Given their position, they will be aiming to secure at least one point in the upcoming Matchday. Their opponents will be DC United, a team fighting to secure a spot among the top seven, which grants direct entry to the playoffs. That is why they will be determined to secure a victory in this match.

DC United vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 11:30 AM (July 9)

Belgium: 1:30 AM (July 9)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 AM (July 9)

Egypt: 1:30 AM (July 9)

France: 1:30 AM (July 9)

Germany: 1:30 AM (July 9)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 AM (July 9)

India: 5:00 AM (July 9)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (July 9)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (July 9)

Israel: 2:30 AM (July 9)

Italy: 1:30 AM (July 9)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (July 9)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (July 9)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (July 9)

Norway: 1:30 AM (July 9)

Philippines: 7:30 AM (July 9)

Poland: 1:30 AM (July 9)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (July 9)

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (July 9)

Spain: 1:30 AM (July 9)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (July 9)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (July 9)

UAE: 3:30 AM (July 9)

UK: 12:30 AM (July 9)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

DC United vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

