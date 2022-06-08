Denmark take on Croatia at Parken in København for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Denmark and Croatia meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Parken in København. The situation of the visitors could get even worse if they lose this game. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Denmark are the Group A1 leaders with two wins and 6 points, they won against the title defenders France 2-1 and against Austria on the road 2-1 as well. Those two wins are part of a three-game winning streak since a 3-0 win over Serbia in a friendly game.

Croatia were supposed to be favorites but so far the team is in the last spot of the standings with a negative record of one draw and one loss. But Croatia still have enough time to win a couple of games and climb spots in the standings, they lost against Austria and drew a game against France.

Denmark vs Croatia : Date

Denmark and Croatia play for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 10 at Parken in København. The home team knows that the visitors will try to win this game to get three points in the standings, but the Danish are group leaders and that is a big advantage.

Denmark vs Croatia : Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Denmark vs Croatia at the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, Denmark and Croatia at the Parken in København on Friday, June 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ViX.

