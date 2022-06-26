Deportes Tolima and Flamengo face each other for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Deportes Tolima will receive Flamengo at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

The Colombian team entered the round of 16 for having finished second in group D, after being equal on points with Atletico Mineiro, but having a worse goal difference. In this series they start as the least favorites and they know that what they are looking for is a feat. However, if they achieve a good result at home, they may have a chance.

Flamengo are one of the favorites to win this Copa Libertadores, and not reaching at least the semifinals would be a failure for the Brazilians. They won their group very comfortably, getting 16 points out of 18 (they drew 2-2 with Talleres in Argentina and then won all their games) and they hope to continue on the same path in this round of 16.

Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo: Date

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Deportes Tolima and Flamengo will be played at the Manuel Murillo Toro Stadium on Wednesday, June 29 at 8:30 (ET).

Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo

You can see this round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Deportes Tolima and Flamengo in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español.

How to watch Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo anywhere

