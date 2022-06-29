Deportivo Cali play against Melgar for a Round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Deportivo Cali and Melgar meet in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana Round of 16. This game will take place at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira on June 29, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). The home team want to take advantage of this second opportunity. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Sudamericana game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Deportivo Cali are set to play their first game in the Copa Sudamericana after they failed to advance to the next phase of the Copa Libertadores where they finished in third spot of Group E below Corinthians and Boca Juniors.

Melgar had to play in the group stage of the tournament and with a bit of luck the team made it to the next round thanks to the goal difference of +4 against Racing's +2, both teams with the same totals points of 12.

Deportivo Cali vs Melgar: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Deportivo Cali, Palmira, Colombia.

Deportivo Cali vs Melgar: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Deportivo Cali vs Melgar: Storylines

Deportivo Cali had a good participation during the Copa Libertadores but it was not enough for the team to reach the Round of 16 of that tournament, they had a 2-2-2 record which was enough for the third spot and access to the Round of 16 of Copa Sudamericana, but until now the best international result for Deportivo Cali was as runners-up during the 1999 Libertadores.

Melgar won three key games that put them inside the Round of 16 of this tournament, one of those victories was against Racing 3-1 knowing that the Argentines are big favorites and this time they were eliminated by an underdog like Melgar. Another key victory was against Cuiaba 3-1.

Deportivo Cali vs Melgar: Predictions And Odds

Deportivo Cali are favorites with 1.57 odds that will pay $157 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they know the visitors have a strong offense power on the road. Melgar are underdogs with 6.00 odds. The draw is offered at 3.70 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Copa Sudamericana game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM Deportivo Cali 1.57 Draw / Totals 3.70 / 2.5 Melgar 6.00

* Odds via BetMGM.