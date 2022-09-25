Next November, Kylian Mbappe is set to be one of the main stars for France in the FIFA World Cup. The forward also has a job to do with PSG, but Didier Deschamps has now plead a request to the other coach regarding the attacker.

But in the other hand is Paris Saint-Germain. Last year, the team renewed Kylian Mbappe with a juicy contract, so the expectations are very high and he must answer quickly.

Didier Deschamps sends an unbelievale request to PSG's coach regarding Kylian Mbappe

Didier Deschamps' main objective this year is to repeat as the FIFA World Cup champion, but it surely won't be an easy task. To do so, it is necessary that Kylian Mbappe arrives healthy to Qatar 2022 and not so tired.

France's national coach understands that PSG needs Mbappe, but he thinks they can give the player some rest. Deschamps has sent a message to Christophe Galtier, the club's manager, in order to convince him to use the forward less ahead of Qatar 2022.

"I know he [Christophe Galtier] still wants to play Kylian," said Didier Deschamps to Telefoot. "But from time to time: to be able to breathe a little bit, to have a few good minutes less, it won’t fail him, quite the contrary."