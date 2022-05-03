Diego Simeone has been at the helm of Atletico Madrid since 2011 and without question has taken the club to heights thought long gone. Now a Champions League spot may be the deciding factor if the Argentine stays or goes.

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid end of the road? Clause in manager’s contract puts doubt he will continue next season

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid go together like peanut butter and jelly, but all good things eventually come to an end. Diego Simeone and his side have watched as their season has come off the rails with an inconsistent form in their last 5 games.

Los Colchoneros are in fourth place in LaLiga just 3 points ahead of a rising Real Betis side who could steal the final Champions League spot if Atletico Madrid are not careful. That is the point of review for both club and manager, the Champions League.

According to Spanish radio Cope, if Atletico Madrid fail to reach the Champions League, then Diego Simeone, one of the highest paid coaches in the world, could renegotiate his contract to opt out of his final two years at the club or take a unlikely salary reduction.

Why it could be the right time for Diego Simeone to leave Atletico Madrid

After 11 seasons for Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid all the signs point that the end is near for one of the best runs of a manager in European soccer. Simeone came to put the club back on the map and he did, winning 8 championships during his run and getting to two Champions League finals.

The biggest titles the club won under the 52-year-old were their two Europa Leagues which showed that Atletico Madrid truly had international potential. At times his playing style has come under severe criticism, mostly from a media all too used to seeing rich clubs use opponents as cones.

Atletico Madrid proved that spending wisely and knowing how to play against certain opponents is just as justifiable as running them over. What can come to debate are certain traits of Simeone’s style and ideology, for instance Atletico Madrid will not do the guard of honor for recently crowned champions Real Madrid.

Nonetheless Simeone has huge issues to consider next season, Luis Suárez, who is on a down slide, will not return next season, Antoine Griezmann’s loan is up and most likely will not return, Héctor Herrera is off to MLS and there is huge interest from bigger fish for Rodrigo De Paul and João Félix.

With a World Cup looming and Atletico Madrid almost certainly needing a rebuilding year next season, Simeone may have done all he could at the moment for Atletico Madrid and will certainly be a leading candidate for various clubs and national teams after the 2022 World Cup.

For Diego Simeone, quitting while you’re ahead is not the same as quitting.

