Dominican Republic U-20 vs Italy U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Dominican Republic U-20 and Italy U-20 will face each other this Saturday, May 27 for Matchday 3 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Dominican Republic U-20 vs Italy U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

The WC qualification of the Dominican Republic U-20 has been historic for soccer in that country. However, not even the most optimistic predictions predicted that the Dominican team could advance to the next round, especially taking into account that they had the most difficult group in the tournament.

The Caribbean lost their first two games receiving 8 goals and converting only 1. They seek to close their participation in the World Cup in the best way, but they have a tough rival as they will face Italy U-20, who with the victory, and depending on whatever happens in the Nigeria U-20 vs Brazil U-20 game, they could be leaders.

Dominican Republic U-20 vs Italy U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (May 28)

Israel: 9:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (May 28)

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Dominican Republic U-20 vs Italy U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports 2, TyC Sports Play, Star+

Brazil: Star+

Canada: RDS App, TSN2, TSN+

Dominican Republic: TUDN, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

France: The Team Web

Indonesia: Video

International: FIFA+

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Mexico: Star+, TUDN Live, VIX+, TUDN

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Switzerland: RAI Sports 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live.