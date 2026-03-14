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Aaron Judge keeps focus before WBC showdown vs Dominican Republic: ‘USA on my chest’

Aaron Judge stays focused on Team USA as he prepares to face the Dominican Republic and New York Yankees teammates Austin Wells, Amed Rosario, and Camilo Doval in the World Baseball Classic.

By Alexander Rosquez

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Aaron Judge #99 of the United States runs to first base during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals game.
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesAaron Judge #99 of the United States runs to first base during the 2026 World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals game.

Team USA slugger Aaron Judge is set for a high‑stakes matchup in the World Baseball Classic as he prepares to face his New York Yankees teammates Austin Wells, Amed Rosario, and Camilo Doval — all representing the Dominican Republic.

Despite the unique challenge of going up against familiar faces, Judge is keeping his attention firmly on his national team. The Yankees star acknowledged the unusual situation while emphasizing the importance of the moment.

As much as it’s fun seeing those guys and this and that, I’ve got USA on my chest. And I’m going to focus on those guys right now,” Judge said via SNY, highlighting his commitment to Team USA despite the personal connections on the field.

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Why the USA–DR Semifinal carries major stakes

Mark DeRosa detailed his expectations for Team USA in the WBC semifinal vs. the Dominican Republic, a matchup that promises to be intense as the Americans face a talent‑packed Dominican roster — including several players Judge sees daily in the Yankees clubhouse. Balancing those relationships while staying competitive will be key as Team USA pushes for a deep run.

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Judge’s impact on the USA–DR Semifinal

Judge’s leadership and performance will be crucial as Team USA works to stay disciplined against a Dominican lineup. Fans will be watching how these dynamics unfold on the international stage, adding intrigue to an already high‑pressure semifinal

Albert Pujols warns Team USA about Juan Soto, Guerrero Jr. after DR win vs Korea in WBC

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Albert Pujols warns Team USA about Juan Soto, Guerrero Jr. after DR win vs Korea in WBC

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Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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