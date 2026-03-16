Dominican Republic’s Geraldo Perdomo rips WBC officiating after loss to Team USA

In a game that didn’t disappoint, Team USA defeated Team Dominican Republic by a score of 2-1, advancing to the World Baseball Classic‘s final. However, the last call by the umpire is one that has led to global controversy. When it comes to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo—who got the short end of the stick—the call was obvious.

“I knew 100% it was a ball,” Perdomo—who plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB—admitted after his national team’s elimination, via ESPN. “I knew it.”

Perdomo’s immediate reaction to the call made it evident. Perdomo was caught staring by pitcher Mason Miller, but that would’ve sit right with him and Dominican Republic. Perdomo was convinced the ball fell well below the hitting zone. Thus, when home-plate umpire Cory Blaser signaled for a third strike, Perdomo reacted in frustration.

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“It was the whole tournament, but we didn’t lose the game right there,” Perdomo concluded. “That’s a part of the game, and I hope we do better next time.”

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Team DR’s manager postgame statement on controversy

Aside from Blaser, Perdomo had perhaps the best seat in loanDepot park to see whether Miller’s slide was indeed a strike or a ball. Thus, his frustration is only logical. Meanwhile, Dominican Republic manager Nelson Cruz had a more calm answer when asked about the game-deciding call.

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“It’s part of the game,” Cruz stated, per ESPN. “You lost by inches. We’ll have ABS in a few years, so hopefully next time we can challenge plays like that.“

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2026 WBC bracket

Now, Team USA awaits in the final. The winner of the semifinal between Italy and Venezuela will be taking on the Stars and Stripes at loanDepot park. On Tuesday night, the 2026 World Baseball Classic champion will be crowned in Little Havana. The United States of America are eyeing their second WBC championship, while Venezuela and Italy vie to make history.