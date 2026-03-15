What happens if Team USA loses or wins today vs Dominican Republic in 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Team USA will face the Dominican Republic in the most anticipated game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Paul Skenes will take the mound against one of the best lineups in the world with a ticket to the final on the line.

The Dominican Republic have had an impressive tournament with victories over Venezuela, Israel, the Netherlands, and Nicaragua. In the quarterfinals, they looked absolutely dominant, defeating Korea 10-0.

Now, the eyes of the world will be on Skenes as he faces names like Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Manny Machado. The implications are enormous for what has already been labeled as one of the sporting events of the year.

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What happens if Team USA loses today against Dominican Republic?

If Team USA loses today against the Dominican Republic, the Americans will be officially eliminated from the tournament. This scenario would be a failure for the U.S. after being labeled as favorites before the start of the tournament.

What happens if Team USA beats Dominican Republic in WBC?

If Team USA beats the Dominican Republic today in the World Baseball Classic, that will secure a spot in the tournament final. Aaron Judge’s team would then have to wait for the winner of the game between Italy and Venezuela for the title game, which will be played on Tuesday.

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