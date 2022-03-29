Ecuador and Argentina will face each other today at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil in a match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Find here how and where to watch or stream live online this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Ecuador vs Argentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers today

Ecuador will host Argentina today at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil in a match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This will be a game between two national teams that have already clinched their spot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

The Ecuadorian national team coached by Gustavo Alfaro suffered a 3-1 away loss to Paraguay on Thursday and tonight will try to finish its South American World Cup Qualifiers campaign with a win at home against no other than Lionel Messi's Argentina.

The 2021 Copa America champions Argentina want to finish the WCQ unbeaten, although there still have to play a postponed match against Brazil. Messi will start, but coach Lionel Scaloni will leave some of the usual starters on the bench to give other players a chance to play.

Ecuador vs Argentina: Starting time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10.30 AM (Wednesday)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

France: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Spain: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 11:30 PM

US: 7:30 PM (ET)

Ecuador vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, Canal 7 TV Publica, TyC Sports Play

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Premiere

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6

Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 2, Premier Player HD

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Spain: #Vamos

UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV (free trial), Premiere