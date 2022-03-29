Ecuador will host Argentina today at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil in a match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. This will be a game between two national teams that have already clinched their spot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Here, you will find the starting time and where to watch or live stream it online free from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).
The Ecuadorian national team coached by Gustavo Alfaro suffered a 3-1 away loss to Paraguay on Thursday and tonight will try to finish its South American World Cup Qualifiers campaign with a win at home against no other than Lionel Messi's Argentina.
The 2021 Copa America champions Argentina want to finish the WCQ unbeaten, although there still have to play a postponed match against Brazil. Messi will start, but coach Lionel Scaloni will leave some of the usual starters on the bench to give other players a chance to play.
Ecuador vs Argentina: Starting time
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Australia: 10.30 AM (Wednesday)
Brazil: 8:30 PM
France: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)
Italy: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 11:30 PM
Spain: 0:30 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 11:30 PM
US: 7:30 PM (ET)
Ecuador vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, Canal 7 TV Publica, TyC Sports Play
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Premiere
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6
Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 2, Premier Player HD
Italy: Mola TV
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Spain: #Vamos
UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
US: FuboTV (free trial), Premiere