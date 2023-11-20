Ecuador vs Chile: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Before the international window closes, the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers returns for an eventful sixth round. On Tuesday, November 21, Ecuador and Chile will face off aiming to get back to winning ways.

[Watch Ecuador vs Chile online in the US on Fanatiz]

Both teams head into this match looking to break a two-game winless streak, but the outlook is worse for La Roja. Following a goalless draw with Paraguay, Eduardo Berizzo resigned to his role as manager, which is why Nicolas Cordova took over as interim Chile coach.

Though they couldn’t break the deadlock against Venezuela last time out, La Tri are not in a bad spot. However, the three points they got deducted because of the Byron Castillo case means they have to make sure to avoid dropping points.

Ecuador vs Chile: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 10:30 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 12:30 AM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 6:30 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Denmark: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Egypt: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

France: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Germany: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

India: 5 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 11:30 PM

Israel: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Italy: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Kenya: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Morocco: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Netherlands: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Norway: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Philippines: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)

Serbia: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Singapore: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Spain: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Sweden: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

Switzerland: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)

UAE: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 11:30 PM

United States: 6:30 PM (ET)

How to Watch Ecuador vs Chile in your Country

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Australia: Fanatiz

Belgium: Fanatiz

Brazil: SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Chile: DGO, Paramount+, Chilevision

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Fanatiz

Ecuador: DGO, Canal del Futbol

Germany: Fanatiz

Indonesia: Fanatiz

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365

Israel: Sport 1

Japan: Fanatiz

Malaysia: Fanatiz

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

Norway: VG+

Poland: Fanatiz

Portugal: SporTV2, SporTV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: Fanatiz

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: Fanatiz

United States: Fanatiz *

* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.