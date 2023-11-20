Before the international window closes, the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers returns for an eventful sixth round. On Tuesday, November 21, Ecuador and Chile will face off aiming to get back to winning ways.
Both teams head into this match looking to break a two-game winless streak, but the outlook is worse for La Roja. Following a goalless draw with Paraguay, Eduardo Berizzo resigned to his role as manager, which is why Nicolas Cordova took over as interim Chile coach.
Though they couldn’t break the deadlock against Venezuela last time out, La Tri are not in a bad spot. However, the three points they got deducted because of the Byron Castillo case means they have to make sure to avoid dropping points.
Ecuador vs Chile: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Australia: 10:30 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 5:30 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 12:30 AM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Canada: 6:30 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Denmark: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Egypt: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
France: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Germany: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ghana: 11:30 PM
Greece: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
India: 5 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 11:30 PM
Israel: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Italy: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Jamaica: 6:30 PM
Kenya: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Malaysia: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Morocco: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Netherlands: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
New Zealand: 12:30 PM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Norway: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Philippines: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Portugal: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (Wednesday)
Serbia: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Singapore: 7:30 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Spain: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Sweden: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
Switzerland: 12:30 AM (Wednesday)
UAE: 3:30 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 11:30 PM
United States: 6:30 PM (ET)
How to Watch Ecuador vs Chile in your Country
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Australia: Fanatiz
Belgium: Fanatiz
Brazil: SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Chile: DGO, Paramount+, Chilevision
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Fanatiz
Ecuador: DGO, Canal del Futbol
Germany: Fanatiz
Indonesia: Fanatiz
International: Fanatiz International, Bet365
Israel: Sport 1
Japan: Fanatiz
Malaysia: Fanatiz
Netherlands: Fanatiz
New Zealand: Fanatiz
Norway: VG+
Poland: Fanatiz
Portugal: SporTV2, SporTV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: Fanatiz
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 4, Movistar+
Sweden: Sport Bladet Play
Switzerland: Fanatiz
United States: Fanatiz *
* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.