On the hallowed grounds of Lima’s Estadio Nacional, two South American powerhouses, Peru and Venezuela, will lock horns in a battle for regional supremacy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on 9:00 PM (ET), November 21, 2023. Both teams harbor rich soccer histories and passionate fan bases, making this encounter a spectacle to behold.

Peru are in a tough situation at the last spot of the standings with only 1 point after 4 matchdays, they lost a recent game against underdogs Bolivia by 0-2 on the road. They want to win at home.

Venezuela have a good streak of two victories, one against Paraguay 1-0 and against Chile 3-0, and a couple of draws against Brazil 1-1 and the most recent against Ecuador 0-0. So far the Venezuelans are in the 4th spot of the Conmebol standings with 8 points.

Peru probable lineup

Peru, the land of the Incas, boasts a soccer pedigree that stretches back to the early 20th century. They have graced the FIFA World Cup on five occasions, their most notable achievement being a 2-time quarter-finals in 1970 and 1978.

Led by the enigmatic Gianluca Lapadula, Paolo Guerrero and the creative spark of Yoshimar Yotú, Peru possesses a mix of experience and youthful exuberance that will undoubtedly test their Venezuelan counterparts.

This is the likely Peru’s lineup for this game: Pedro Gallese, Luis Advincula, Miguel Trauco, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Abram, Yoshimar Yotun, Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino, Sergio Peña, Paolo Guerrero, Gianluca Lapadula.

Venezuela probable lineup

Venezuela wants to take advantage of Peru’s bad moment, and Venezuelans have also been enjoying a good streak for a couple of weeks. The most recent result for the ‘Vinotinto’ was not what they expected but at least they did not lose the game against Ecuador.

The Venezuelan players are in good form, five goals scored in the last four games, their biggest margin being against Chile by 3-0. They have not lost since September 7, 2023 when on that occasion they lost against Colombia by 0-1.

This is the likely Venezuela’s lineup for this game: Rafael Romo, Alexander Gonzalez, Wilker Angel, Yordan Osorio, Luis Mago, Romulo Otero, Darwin Machis, Yeferson Soteldo, Eduard Bello, Salomon Rondon, Sergio Cordova.