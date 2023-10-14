Ecuador play against Colombia in what will be the Matchday 3 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch Ecuador vs Colombia online in the US on Fanatiz]

Two teams are set to face each other, and without a doubt, they are among the leading contenders for qualification in the upcoming World Cup. This is particularly evident given the level of performance they have displayed in their previous matches. On the Ecuadorian side, they began with the disadvantage of a 3-point deficit. To compound their challenges, they suffered a defeat in their first game against Argentina.

However, they subsequently secured authoritative wins in the next two matches. Of course, they need to continue accumulating points, and now they are up against Colombia, who showcased an impressive performance, especially in their last game against Uruguay. They are eager to keep adding points and build a strong team, fully aware that they are facing a formidable opponent.

When will Ecuador vs Colombia be played?

The Matchday 4 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Ecuador and Colombia will be played this Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Ecuador vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Ecuador vs Colombia

This Matchday 4 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Ecuador and Colombia will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz.