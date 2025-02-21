NHL News: Mike Sullivan praised one of Team USA’s young stars after losing the final to Canada

Mike Sullivan watched firsthand as the USA lost the final of the 4 Nations tournament on American soil against Canada in an electrifying match, where one of the young defensemen from the United States earned praise from the coach.

In his post-match statements after the USA’s defeat by Canada, Sullivan took the opportunity to praise Brock Faber, saying, “In my mind, [Faber] is an emerging star. How old is he – 22?” He also mentioned that this tournament was easy for a young player like him, adding, “And the stage wasn’t too big for a guy like that. I was so impressed with his maturity.”

During the 4 Nations tournament, Faber participated in all the games, contributing two assists to score goals, and during the final, he was on the ice for 28:50 minutes, the longest time for any United States player in the tournament.

It is worth noting that Faber is only 22 years old and is in his third professional season in the NHL, playing for the Minnesota Wild since 2022 after being traded from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Kevin Fiala.

MONTREAL, CANADA – FEBRUARY 13: Brock Faber #14 of Team USA handles the puck during the first period against Team Finland in the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 13, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Team USA defeated Team Finland 6-1. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

How many international tournaments has Faber played with the USA?

So far, he has played in two international tournaments: the first was the 2021 World Junior Championship, where he had the opportunity to win the gold medal, and the second was with the senior team, playing in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-off.

Faber’s contract with Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild recognize Brock Faber’s value as a player. He has an 8-year contract with the team valued at $68 million, with an annual salary of $8.5 million. This contract was signed in July 2024 and will conclude in the 2032-2033 season.

Sullivan also praised Slavin

Another defenseman who received support from Coach Sullivan was Jaccob Slavin, about whom he said, “Jaccob Slavin might be one of the best defending defensemen in the league, bar none.” It’s worth remembering that Slavin has been in the league for 10 years and played alongside Faber during the 4 Nations tournament.