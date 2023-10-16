Peru vs Argentina: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Peru will play against Argentina this Tuesday, October 16 in a match for the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Peru enters this match in dire need of points. On Matchday 1, they managed a 0-0 draw against Paraguay, a positive outcome considering they played the entire second half with one player less. However, they subsequently suffered defeats against Brazil and Chile, with the latter loss being particularly painful as they were direct rivals.

In this upcoming match, Peru are hungry for a victory, but the task won’t be easy as they face Argentina, the only team that has won all their games so far. Argentina appear to be in excellent form at the moment, but the Peruvians are determined to do everything in their power to secure some points against them.

Peru vs Argentina: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 AM (October 18)

Malaysia: 10:00 AM (October 18)

Peru: 9:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 AM (October 18)

Portugal: 3:00 AM (October 18)

Spain: 3:00 AM (October 18)

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Peru vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, Public Television

Brazil: SportTV

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365

Israel: Sport 4

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Peru: Movistar Play, Movistar Deportes Peru

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

USA: Fanatiz PPV*

*Fanatiz has rights to broadcast seven games of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying in October in the United States (Colombia vs. Uruguay, Chile vs. Peru, Venezuela vs. Chile, Paraguay vs. Bolivia, Ecuador vs. Colombia, Uruguay vs. Brazil, Peru vs. Argentina). They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.