Uruguay vs Brazil: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Uruguay will face off against Brazil this Tuesday, October 16 in a match for the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After securing a valuable draw against Colombia, Uruguay are prepared to host Brazil in what is unquestionably the most significant fixture of Matchday 4 in these Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers.

On the home front, Uruguay is well aware of the need for points, as they have collected 4 points out of a possible 9 in the previous matches. Brazil, despite starting with a victory against Bolivia, didn’t leave the best impression in their encounters with Peru and Venezuela. Now, they face one of the toughest opponents in Conmebol and will aim to rise to the challenge.

Uruguay vs Brazil: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM

Croatia: 2:00 AM (October 18)

Israel: 3:00 AM (October 18)

Malaysia: 8:00 AM (October 18)

Poland: 2:00 AM (October 18)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (October 18)

Spain: 2:00 AM (October 18)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 9:00 PM

Uruguay vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Brazil: Canais Globo, Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

International: Bet365, YouTube, Fanatiz International

Israel: Sport 4

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+, Movistar Champions League

USA: Fanatiz PPV*

Uruguay: TCC, Montecable HD 1, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, NS Eventos 1, AUF TV, Antel TV

*Fanatiz has rights to broadcast seven games of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying in October in the United States (Colombia vs. Uruguay, Chile vs. Peru, Venezuela vs. Chile, Paraguay vs. Bolivia, Ecuador vs. Colombia, Uruguay vs. Brazil, Peru vs. Argentina). They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.