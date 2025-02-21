NHL News: Brad Marchand delivers strong statement on Team USA after Canada’s 4 Nations victory

Brad Marchand scored just one goal during the 4 Nations Tournament, but it was enough to help Canada reach the final, where they never backed down and pushed Team USA to overtime before securing the victory. After the game, he made a statement about the opponent that could stir some controversy.

According to Marchand, Team USA had a strong roster and were tough to play against, but they weren’t the best team Canada had ever faced. “I said it’s the best team that we’ve ever played against. I didn’t say the best team ever.” Notably, the U.S. had defeated Canada in their round-robin matchup.

Throughout the tournament, Marchand averaged 11 minutes of ice time per game. His lone goal came in Canada’s opener against Sweden, and across both matchups against the United States, he managed just two shots on goal. In the final, he logged 12:23 on the ice.

A veteran for Team Canada, Marchand is no stranger to winning international tournaments. He has multiple gold medals, including one from the 2016 World Cup, where he played a key role by assisting Duchene on a goal that gave Canada a 2-0 lead over Finland.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 20: Nova Scotia natives (l-r) Brad Marchand #63, Sidney Crosby #87 and Nathan MacKinnon #29 of Team Canada celebrate after defeating Team United States in overtime to win the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

What is Canada’s head-to-head record against Team USA?

The 4 Nations Tournament final marked the 21st meeting between Canada and the U.S. in elite tournaments. Of their previous 20 matchups, Canada won 15, while the U.S. secured five victories, with two games ending in a draw.

How many international tournaments has Marchand played in with Canada?

Marchand has represented Canada in multiple international tournaments, both at the junior and senior levels. He competed as a junior in 2005, 2007, and 2008. As a senior, he has won two major international events: the 2016 World Cup and the 2016 IIHF World Championship.