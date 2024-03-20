Ecuador are gearing up for the 2024 Copa America with an aim to be in top form, and as part of their preparations, they are set to play Guatemala in a 2024 international friendly. This guide will furnish you with all the vital information you need about this match, including options for watching it on TV or through live streaming services accessible in your country.

Ecuador face a challenging 2024, marked not just by the rigors of qualifying games within one of the most competitive confederations globally but also by the anticipation surrounding their performance in the Copa America 2024. The expectations for the Ecuadorian team in this tournament are high, reflecting the nation’s ambition and the potential seen in this vibrant squad.

Despite an early exit from the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Ecuador‘s performance left a positive mark, offering glimpses of a squad with young, yet promising talent poised for success. Now they face Guatemala, a team that has shown considerable growth and harbors ambitions of contending for a spot in the 2026 World Cup, promises to be a compelling encounter for Ecuadorians.

Ecuador vs Guatemala: Kick-Off Time

Canada: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Guatemala: 6:30 PM

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

Ecuador vs Guatemala: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: VIVA, Univision Canada

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala

International: Triller TV+Bet365

USA: Fanatiz (PPV)