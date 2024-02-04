Eden Hazard reveals who is the best player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Eden Hazard was one of the most talented players of the last decade, especially during his time with Chelsea. The Belgian star won the UEFA Europa League twice and the Premier League twice with the Blues.

However, following his success in England, his time at Real Madrid was disappointing after the legendary club paid $160 million to sign him. Despite his immense potential, Hazard never lived up to expectations, and at various points, his physical condition raised questions about his professionalism.

Now, as a retired player, Eden Hazard granted an interview to L’Equipe in which he was asked if Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo were better footballers than him. The answer was surprising.

“Individually, Messi is perhaps the only one. He is the greatest player in history. Unplayable. Impossible to take the ball from him. He’s just unbelievable.”

Eden Hazard says he was a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo

After acknowledging the greatness of Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard sparked controversy by claiming that he was a better player than other stars of the time, such as Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Cristiano is a bigger player than me, but, in terms of pure football, honestly, I don’t think so. Neymar, perhaps. After that, not stronger than me, but at Real Madrid, you have the best: Benzema, Modric, Kroos…and Kevin De Bruyne breathes football.”

Additionally, Eden Hazard acknowledged that he was never ready for the daily work that Cristiano Ronaldo puts in to maintain an extraordinary physical condition.

“If I had been like Cristiano, he’s the example of a good footballer, there are others, I would have burned myself out. I didn’t go to the gym every three days, I didn’t do three hours of physiotherapy to recover.”