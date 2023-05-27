Edson Alvarez is one of the best Mexican players in Europe. Since his arrival to Ajax in 2019, he has become a star midfielder at Eredivisie. Alongside Santiago Gimenez, who has been amazing with Feyenoord, they will be the leaders of the national team in the 2026 World Cup at home.

In fact, just a few months ago, the extraordinary performances of Alvarez almost sent him to the Premier League. Chelsea saw him as the ideal replacement for injured N’Golo Kante, but, they couldn’t finish the transfer on time during the summer of 2022.

Now, Edson Alvarez is 25-years old and definitely on his prime. That’s why a major club from Bundesliga has everything ready to sign him. Check out the details.

Edson Alvarez could join Borussia Dortmund

According to many reports in Mexico and Europe, Borussia Dortmund will begin negotiations with Ajax to sign Edson Alvarez prior to the start of the 2023-2024 season.

After losing the Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion to Bayern Munich, Dortmund see Alvarez as a key piece to win the championship for the first time in more than a decade.

Edson Alvarez is under contract with Ajax until 2025, but Borussia Dortmund could pay his transfer fee which is approximately of $40 million. The Mexican midfielder would accept the move in a crucial moment for the German club as Jude Bellingham could sign in the next few days with Real Madrid.