This group of the 2022-2023 Champions League, the race to take the tickets for the next round hasn’t been decided yet. That’s why this clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille at Commerzbank Arena on Matchday 5 will be so important. Keep reading to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, Paramount+ will be available.
The fact that all four teams have a chance to qualify for the Round of 16 shows how even the competition has been. Eintracht Frankfurt sit in the bottom with just four points, but a win here will put them back into contention. There are two key things that should encourage the reigning Europa League champions. Firstly, their only victory in the UCL was against this opponent. The other good sign is that they arrive from two consecutive triumphs in Bundesliga.
On the contrary, Marseille get with some uncertainty based on the opposite performances they had recently. The French team should be very confident after winning their last two duels in this tournament versus Sporting Lisboa. However, their present is not completely favorable since they carry a three-game losing streak in Ligue 1 that may have stopped their momentum.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille: Kick-Off Time
Marseille will visit Eintracht Frankfurt at Commerzbank Arena on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. This key match will be player this Wednesday, October 26.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille: TV Channel and Live Streaming
