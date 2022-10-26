Eintracht Frankfurt will host Marseille at Commerzbank Arena on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Champions League in a game that promises to be competitive. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

This group of the 2022-2023 Champions League, the race to take the tickets for the next round hasn’t been decided yet. That’s why this clash between Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille at Commerzbank Arena on Matchday 5 will be so important. Keep reading to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, Paramount+ will be available.

The fact that all four teams have a chance to qualify for the Round of 16 shows how even the competition has been. Eintracht Frankfurt sit in the bottom with just four points, but a win here will put them back into contention. There are two key things that should encourage the reigning Europa League champions. Firstly, their only victory in the UCL was against this opponent. The other good sign is that they arrive from two consecutive triumphs in Bundesliga.

On the contrary, Marseille get with some uncertainty based on the opposite performances they had recently. The French team should be very confident after winning their last two duels in this tournament versus Sporting Lisboa. However, their present is not completely favorable since they carry a three-game losing streak in Ligue 1 that may have stopped their momentum.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille: Kick-Off Time

Marseille will visit Eintracht Frankfurt at Commerzbank Arena on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. This key match will be player this Wednesday, October 26.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (October 27)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (October 27)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (October 27)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (October 27)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (October 27)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 27)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 27)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Scotland: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 27)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK : 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Marseille: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 5

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN 4 Sur

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD

France: Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 6, BTSport.com

Italy: Sky Sport 257, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 6, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport 5

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra 2

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football

UAE: beIN Sports Xtra 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BT Sport 6, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

United States: Paramount+, VIX+