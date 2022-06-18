El Salvador U20 will play against Guatemala U20 for the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this match such as: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

El Salvador U20 vs Guatemala U20: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship

El Salvador U20 and Guatemala U20 will play their first game in this Concacaf U20 Championship when they face each other. Check out here all the information you want to know about this game such us the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV.

There will be a duel between Central American teams in the first Matchday of Group G of the Concacaf U20 Championship. El Salvador U20 will make their debut against Guatemala in a promising game since, unlike other participating teams, in these two countries soccer enjoys immense popularity, making it more likely that a new talent will emerge.

In this case, it will be important to closely follow these two teams since their senior teams have not had bad performances in the last qualifiers (especially El Salvador that reached the final octagonal) and taking into account that in the next World Cup there will be more countries and, therefore, more chance for everyone to qualify, perhaps from here a promise will emerge that will help their senior team to participate in the 2026 World Cup.

El Salvador U20 vs Guatemala U20: Date

El Salvador U20 and Guatemala U20 will face each other at the Tiburcio Carías Andino Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

El Salvador U20 vs Guatemala U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

El Salvador U20 vs Guatemala U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between El Salvador U20 and Guatemala U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

How to watch El Salvador U20 vs Guatemala U20 anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.