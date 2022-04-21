El Salvador and Guatemala will face each other at PayPal Park in a 2022 International Friendly. Find out here when and at what time the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

El Salvador vs Guatemala: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch 2022 International Friendly in the US

El Salvador will meet with Guatemala at the PayPal Park in San Jose, California, in an International Friendly 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this International soccer match in the US.

This will be their 66th overall meeting. Interestingly, Guatemala have won 29 times, while El Salvador has celebrated a triumph on 16 of their previous occasions. The remaining 19 games ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on 25 September 2021, and it ended in a 2-0 win for La Furia Azul in Washington D.C. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time since then, this time in an International Friendly.

El Salvador vs Guatemala: Date

The 2022 International Friendly game between El Salvador and Guatemala will be played on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the PayPal Park in San Jose, California, the US.

El Salvador vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch El Salvador vs Guatemala in La Liga 2022-22

The 2022 friendly exhibition game to be played between El Salvador and Guatemala will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.