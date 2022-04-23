El Salvador will face Guatemala in an international friendly this Sunday, April 24. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

El Salvador and Guatemala, both Concacaf teams, will face each other this Sunday, April 24 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the PayPal Park in a 2022 international friendly. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the United States.

The national team of El Salvador was one of the teams that reached the octagonal final of Concacaf and until almost the end of the qualifiers had mathematical chances of obtaining at least the playoff spot. Of course, they want to polish the team for what will be future competitions, and bet now with more quotas for Concacaf, with playing a World Cup again.

On the Guatemalan side, they did not even qualify for the octagonal final and will undoubtedly be one of the goals of the Guatemalan team for the coming years. Comunicaciones' good participation in the Concacaf Champions League may be a good sign: good local competition can provide better players to the national team. Of course, that is something that must be worked on and these types of friendlies come in handy to fine-tune details.

El Salvador vs Guatemala: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California

El Salvador vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

El Salvador vs Guatemala: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two teams have faced in a total of 65 games. Curiously, taking into account that El Salvador has played two World Cups while Guatemala has not, it is precisely the Guatemalans who dominate the statistics with 29 victories compared to 16 for El Salvador. Also, there were 19 draws.

The last game between the two took place on September 25, 2021 for an international friendly (the vast majority of matches between these two teams are friendly), and on that occasion the Guatemalans won 2-0.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free El Salvador vs Guatemala in the US

This game between El Salvador and Guatemala to be played on Sunday, April 24 at 7:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match in the US, will be broadcast in the United States only on: ESPN+.

El Salvador vs Guatemala: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the favorites will be El Salvador, who have participated in the octagonal final of the Concacaf and that is why they come to this game with a better international touch.

