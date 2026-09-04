Betis vs Real Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for LaLiga game on September 4, 2026

Real Betis host Real Madrid at Estadio La Cartuja in a Matchday 4 LaLiga clash. Madrid have made a perfect start, while Betis look to bounce back from defeat. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match Betis vs Real Madrid Tournament LaLiga Date Friday, September 4, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Betis vs Real Madrid in the USA

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid will be televised in the United States on ESPN Deportes. The game will also be available to stream through Fubo, ESPN+ and ESPN App.

Can I watch Betis vs Real Madrid for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo subscribers can watch Betis vs. Real Madrid through the platform’s 5-day free trial.

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This makes the platform the clearest legal free option for viewers who are eligible for the trial. The subscription can be canceled, but users should check the terms displayed during registration because trial eligibility and billing conditions can apply.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Betis and Real Madrid meet on Friday, September 4, in Matchday 4 of the 2026/27 LaLiga season, with both sides looking to make an early statement. Madrid are the clear leaders after winning all three of their opening matches, collecting nine points and scoring 10 goals while conceding just two. Betis have six points from three games after two wins and one defeat.

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

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The matchup represents a chance for Betis to immediately close the gap on one of the title favorites. Manuel Pellegrini‘s team started the campaign with victories over Real Sociedad and Valencia before suffering a 5-2 defeat to Levante, leaving them four points behind the leaders in the official standings. A win at La Cartuja would put Betis within touching distance of Madrid and provide an important response after their first setback.

For Real Madrid, the objective is straightforward: protect their perfect record and remain at the top of LaLiga. Jose Mourinho‘s team enters the fixture after a convincing 4-0 victory over Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu, a result that kept Los Blancos two points ahead of Atletico Madrid and Alaves after three rounds. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe were among the scorers in that victory.

Betis vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Real Betis (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Valles; Hector Bellerin, Diego Llorente, Natan, Sergi Garcia; Pablo Fornals, Marc Roca; Antony, Isco, Rodrigo Riquelme; Cucho Hernandez.

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Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.

What time is the Betis vs Real Madrid match?

The Betis vs. Real Madrid match kicks off on Friday, September 4, at 3:00 PM ET. The official LaLiga schedule lists the match for 9:00 PM local time in Spain at Estadio La Cartuja.

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM