Valencia vs Barcelona: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for LaLiga game on September 6, 2026

Valencia host Barcelona at Mestalla in a Matchday 4 LaLiga clash, with the defending champions perfect after three games while the hosts are still searching for their first win. Find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Valencia vs Barcelona Tournament LaLiga Date Sunday, September 6, 2026 Time 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona in the USA

Valencia vs Barcelona will be available to watch live in the United States on ESPN Deportes. For streaming, there are several options, including Fubo, ESPN App and ESPN+.

Can I watch Valencia vs Barcelona for free?

Fubo currently offers a 5-day free trial option for Valencia vs Barcelona. Its official match listing advertises the game with a “Try for free – cancel anytime” option, allowing eligible new subscribers to access the ESPN Deportes broadcast.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona arrive at Mestalla with a perfect nine points from their first three LaLiga matches, putting them at the top of the table alongside Real Madrid. Hansi Flick‘s side has also made an early statement offensively, scoring 12 goals while conceding just two. Their latest result was a 5-2 victory over Rayo Vallecano, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal both scoring twice.

Lamine Yamal during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Valencia, by contrast, have just one point from their opening three games, with one goal scored and four conceded. Carlos Corberan‘s team drew with Celta Vigo before losing to Real Betis and Deportivo La Coruna, making Sunday’s meeting an important opportunity to change the direction of its season.

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The fixture also carries an important historical angle. Barcelona have won 37 of their previous LaLiga visits to Mestalla, compared with 31 Valencia victories and 23 draws.

However, Valencia won the most recent meeting at the stadium, coming from behind to defeat Barcelona 3-1 in May 2026. That result offers the hosts evidence that they can trouble the champions despite the significant difference in their current league positions.

Valencia vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

Valencia (5-3-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Cesar Tarrega, Arnau Martinez, Pablo Maffeo; Pepelu, Javi Guerra, Filip Ugrinic; Ryunosuke Sato, Arnaut Danjuma.

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Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia; Pedri, Marc Bernal; Anthony Gordon, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal; Raphinha.

What time is the Valencia vs Barcelona match?

The match kicks off on Sunday, September 6, at 10:15 AM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 10:15 AM

Central Time: 9:15 AM

Mountain Time: 8:15 AM

Pacific Time: 7:15 AM