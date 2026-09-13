Levante vs Barcelona: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for LaLiga game on September 13, 2026

Levante and Barcelona meet at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia for a Matchday 5 LaLiga clash, with the defending champions sitting atop the early standings after a perfect start. Here’s how to watch the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Levante vs Barcelona Tournament LaLiga Date Sunday, September 13, 2026 Time 10:15 AM ET / 7:15 AM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+

How to watch Levante vs Barcelona in the USA

Levante vs. Barcelona will be available in the United States through ESPN Deportes. For viewers who prefer a live-TV streaming service, Fubo also carries the game, alongside the ESPN App and ESPN+.

Can I watch Levante vs Barcelona for free?

Yes, eligible viewers can watch Levante vs. Barcelona for free through a Fubo 5-day free trial. The platform’s official page for the matchup currently displays “Watch Levante UD vs FC Barcelona live with Fubo for $0 Today”.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona arrive in Valencia as the early LaLiga leaders, having collected 12 points from their first four matches. Hansi Flick‘s team has been particularly impressive in front of goal, scoring 17 times while conceding only twice. LaLiga‘s official numbers show Barcelona have won all four of their matches, while Levante have five points after one victory, two draws and one defeat.

Players of Levante UD before the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Barça’s latest performance only strengthened that start. The defending champions demolished Valencia 5-0 on September 6, with Fermin Lopez scoring once and providing two assists while Lamine Yamal scored twice. Raphinha and Pedri also found the net, giving Barcelona another emphatic attacking display before their trip to face Levante.

Advertisement

Levante UD, meanwhile, have made a competitive return to the top flight after earning promotion. They opened the campaign with a 5-2 victory over Real Betis, followed by draws against Deportivo Alaves and Malaga and a defeat against Real Madrid, leaving them with five points after four games. Their defensive numbers are notably balanced so far, with five goals scored and five conceded.

Levante vs Barcelona: Predicted Lineups

Levante UD (4-1-4-1): Mathew Ryan; Manuel Sanchez, Aissa Mandi, Adrian de la Fuente, Nacho Perez; Oriol Rey; Thiago Fernandez, Jon Ander Olasagasti, Enzo Bardeli, Roger Brugue; Ivan Romero.

Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Joan Garcia; Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Andreas Christensen, Joao Cancelo; Marc Bernal, Pedri; Anthony Gordon, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal; Raphinha.

Advertisement

What time is the Levante vs Barcelona match?

The Levante vs. Barcelona match kicks off on Sunday, September 13, at 10:15 AM ET at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia. LALIGA officially lists the fixture for 2:15 PM local Spanish time, while U.S. listings confirm the 10:15 AM Eastern start.