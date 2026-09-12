Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for LaLiga game on September 12, 2026

Real Madrid host Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 5 of LaLiga, with the hosts trying to stay in the title race after a defeat last weekend. Here’s how to watch the Madrid derby in the USA.

Match Summary Match Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Tournament LaLiga Date Saturday, September 12, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN App

How to watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano in the USA

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano will be available to stream live on Fubo and ESPN+ in the United States. The match can also be accessed through ESPN App.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano for free?

A legal alternative is Fubo, which currently advertises a 5-day free-trial option for ESPN programming. The current page states “Try for free – cancel anytime”, although the exact trial eligibility and terms can vary by account and plan.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid enter Matchday 5 with nine points from four games, putting them third in the early LaLiga standings. Jose Mourinho‘s team has won three of its opening four matches and scored 10 goals, but the 1-0 defeat to Real Betis last weekend prevented the reigning contenders from keeping pace with a Barcelona side that has opened the campaign with four consecutive victories.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1 match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

A win against Rayo would therefore be important for Madrid to avoid allowing the leaders to create an early gap. The timing is particularly interesting because Madrid also opened their Champions League campaign during the week, beating Inter Milan 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

Advertisement

The quick turnaround puts another demanding fixture in front of Mourinho’s squad, while the coach must also manage a defense dealing with injuries to Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy, with Rodrygo also unavailable. The Madrid derby is followed by another league fixture away to Elche on September 15, making squad management an important part of the equation.

Rayo Vallecano arrive in a much more precarious position. The visitors have four points from four matches, with one win, one draw and two defeats, and have conceded 10 goals while scoring seven.

Their recent form includes a 3-2 victory over Racing Santander, a 5-2 defeat against Barcelona, a 1-1 draw with Alaves and a 2-1 loss to Sevilla. A positive result at the Bernabeu would provide a major boost to Beñat San Jose’s team early in the fight for survival.

Advertisement

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Carreras, Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Eduardo Camavinga, Bernardo Silva; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe.

Rayo Vallecano (4-3-3): Emil Audero; Adria Pedrosa, Pathe Ciss, Florian Lejeune, Andrei Ratiu; Samba Bouare, Unai Lopez, Oscar Valentin; Alvaro Garcia, Sergio Camello, Pedro Diaz.

What time is the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano match?

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano kicks off on Saturday, September 12, at 3:00 PM ET. The match is scheduled for 9:00 PM local time at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. For viewers across the United States, the local start times are:

Advertisement