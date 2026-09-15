Ipswich Town vs Arsenal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for EFL Cup game on September 15, 2026

Ipswich Town host Arsenal at Portman Road in the third round of the 2026-27 EFL Cup, with both sides arriving off Premier League wins. Here’s how to watch the cup clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Ipswich Town vs Arsenal Tournament EFL Cup Date Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal in the USA

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal will be available to stream live on Paramount+ in the United States. There is no separate traditional U.S. cable TV channel listed for this particular matchup.

Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Arsenal for free?

There is no confirmed free legal U.S. broadcast of Ipswich Town vs Arsenal. The match is listed as a Paramount+ stream, and the current U.S. site lists paid plans starting at $8.99 per month.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Ipswich Town and Arsenal meet in the third round of the EFL Cup, with both clubs arriving after important Premier League victories. Ipswich booked its place in this round by beating Leicester City 3-1 in the second round, while Arsenal received a bye into the third round because of its European commitments.

Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrates during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The matchup comes at an interesting point in both teams’ seasons. Ipswich enter the cup tie after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, with Zian Flemming scoring the stoppage-time winner. Arsenal, meanwhile, maintained its perfect start to the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory over Sunderland, leaving Mikel Arteta‘s team with four wins from four league matches.

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For Arsenal, the EFL Cup represents another opportunity to end a long wait for the trophy. The Gunners have not won the competition since 1993, when they defeated Sheffield Wednesday in the final. Arsenal were also runners-up last season, losing the final to Manchester City, so Arteta’s side will be looking to avoid another early setback as it begins another attempt to reach Wembley.

Ipswich have their own incentive. The Tractor Boys have never reached the EFL Cup final, although they have made the semifinals four times. Their most recent semifinal appearance came in 2011, when Arsenal eliminated them after Ipswich won the first leg 1-0 before suffering a 3-0 defeat in the return match.

What time is the Ipswich Town vs Arsenal match?

The Ipswich Town vs Arsenal match kicks off on Tuesday, September 15, at 3:00 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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