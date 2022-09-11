For the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Serie A, Empoli will receive AS Roma this Monday, September 12. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The last game of Matchday 6 of Serie A will face two teams fighting for different objectives. On the one hand, the locals seek to get away as soon as possible from the bottom of the standings. At the moment, they have 4 points, 2 more than Cremonese, the last ones who would be losing the category. Without a doubt they need points immediately.
On the other hand, AS Roma seek to reach the top of the standings. They currently have 10 points, 4 less than leaders Napoli, so with victory they could reach 13. In other words, the Roman team needs a victory if they want to continue in the fight for this season's Serie A title. A, where thanks to the good results they are becoming candidates.
Empoli vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Empoli will play against AS Roma for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Monday, September 12 at the Stadio comunale Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.
Australia: 3:45 AM (September 13)
Barbados: 2:45 PM
Belize: 12:45 PM
Botswana: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Burundi: 8:45 PM
Cameroon: 9:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Eswatini: 8:45 PM
Ethiopia: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Gambia: 6:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Guyana: 2:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 13)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Lesotho: 8:45 PM
Liberia: 6:45 PM
Malawi: 8:45 PM
Malta: 8:45 PM
Mauritius: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Namibia: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Pakistan: 11:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 13)
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Rwanda: 8:45 PM
Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 13)
Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 13)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Sudan: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 13)
Sudan: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Zambia: 7:45 PM
Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM
Empoli vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Bahamas: ESPN Caribbean
Barbados: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Belize: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN2
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Brazil: NOW NET from Claro, Star+, ESPN3, GUIGO
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Thailand
Burundi: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: Voot Select
International: Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, DAZN, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3
Liberia: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Football
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV3
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Sierra Leone: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App
South Sudan: STARZPLAY, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sudan: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, STARZPLAY, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1