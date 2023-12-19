It seemed like yesterday that Endrick was scoring goals for Palmeiras at the youth level, and all the chatter in the stands and in the press were of the second coming of Ronaldo, Romario, and a new force in Brazilian soccer.



As time progressed offers from Barcelona, Chelsea, and Real Madrid came in and eventually Real Madrid would sign the striker for what has been reported as 60 million euros.



Endrick is now in Spain meeting and greeting his future teammates, those he will be able to play with after June 2024, when he turns 18 years of age. Endrick spoke with Mario Cortegana of the Athletic and laid out his long-term goals for the Spanish giants.



Endrick on what he wants to accomplish at Real Madrid



Endrick was not shy about his ambitions and stated, “It’s a dream to be here, I’m ready to make history. My dream is to win 5 Champions Leagues and 10 leagues with Real Madrid… It would be very good if I could play with Vinícius, Rodrygo and Mbappé together.”



Endrick may have indirectly made public Real Madrid’s big splash signing in the summer as Kylian Mbappé has been a long-time target for the club, and the signing could happen in the summer.



Endrick stats so far



Endrick’s stats are very impressive despite some early hiccups when he first was promoted to Palmeiras first team. 17 goals in 60 games for the Verdão, on the national team the young striker has 2 caps for the five-time world champs.



When asked to describe his style of play, Endrick said, “I’ll always fight. I’ll be persistent and try until the last minute I’m in the game. I never give up, I pressure defenders, I run more than anyone else on the pitch.”