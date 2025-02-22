Quinn Ewers’ departure to the NFL led to what many believed was inevitable: Arch Manning would finally become the new starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns in the 2025 NCAAF season. Being the leader of a team is not for everyone, and this is something Steve Sarkisian made clear to his new starting QB.

Sarkisian has coached several players who went on to have great careers, including top 10 draft picks and Heisman Trophy winners. He’s betting that his leadership of Manning will be just as successful, if not better, though he emphasized that being the leader of a team is not always easy.

“In the end, I think leaning into my experience in coaching a lot of Heisman hopefuls and a couple guys who’ve won Heismans,” Sarkisian told Kay Adams on Up and Adams. “Had my share of Top-10 draft picks. I think leaning into that type of stuff for him is like, okay, we know where I’m supposed to be. What am I supposed to do next? It is what it is.

“I tell these guys all the time when it’s the quarterback, it’s like, we chose this. You chose to play quarterback, I chose to be a head coach. We chose to be at the University of Texas. Granted, everything’s bigger in Texas. The spotlight’s on Austin, we’ve got a really good team, so on and so forth. So some of that stuff comes with the territory. But that’s what we chose to do. Nobody forced us to do this. So now, let’s embrace it and let’s make this a great experience.”

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half of the first round College Football Playoff game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers on December 21, 2024 in Austin, Texas. Texas won, 38-24.

Although the season is still far off, many are already projecting Arch Manning as a serious contender for the Heisman Trophy. His immense talent could take the Longhorns a long way this College Football season.

A change for the Longhorns heading into the new season

The Texas Longhorns will once again aim to be contenders, but this time, the main goal will be to reach the National Championship. For this reason, Steve Sarkisian announced a big change to Arch Manning’s Longhorns ahead of the 2025 season.

What is this about? It was finally decided that the spring game would be canceled, something that is believed to potentially be more beneficial for the team and the program as a whole.

“We’re not going to have a spring game,” Sarkisian said in conversation with reporter Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show.

It is believed that not playing in this game will give Sarkisian’s team some extra rest heading into the second half of the year. The Longhorns are aiming for the top as they look ahead to the upcoming season.