Kelci-Rose Bowers, 20, plays as a defender for AFC Bournemouth’s women’s team in the WPL Division One. Bowers comes to Bournemouth on loan for the remainder of the season from Portsmouth.

Bowers was in the United States prior to that where she was playing and studying at Louisiana State University. Bowers is also a model representing the modeling agency FORTE.

Bowers also represented England at the U-14 through U-19 levels and is very much focused on her career as a footballer. Steve Cuss, Bournemouth’s coach stated, “She’s someone that can help us and will bring a lot of strength to the side. I’m looking forward to working with Kelci and seeing what we can achieve as a team in the coming months.”

Kelci-Rose Bowers goes viral

Kelci-Rose Bowers’ X video announcing her signing was viewed by a staggering 22 million viewers. Bournemouth’s women’s team only has 2,800 followers, while Bowers has 23,000 followers on Instagram.

“I am really pleased. The girls seem great, there are really good facilities and Steve seems a great manager, so I’m really excited to get going.



“They have got a great ambition here and good goals to achieve. I want to help achieve that and be a part of that to take into next season”, Bowers stated to the club’s website.