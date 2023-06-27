England U21 and Germany U21 will face each other this Wednesday, June 28 for the Matchday 3 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The journey of England U21 in the Euro U21 tournament has been flawless thus far. They have played two games and emerged victorious in both, displaying dominant and deserving performances. These victories have guaranteed their spot in the quarterfinals.

Now, in addition, they want to ensure the leadership of the group for which a tie is enough for them. They will face Germany U21, who have only managed to earn 1 point so far. Germans needs a victory and must also depend on the outcome of the match between the Czech Republic U21 and Israel U21 in order to advance to the next stage.

England U21 vs Germany U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

England U21 vs Germany U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: Sat.1

Greece: ERT 3

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play, Channel 11

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: RTS 2

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TDP

Sweden: SVT Play

Switzerland: Sat.1 Schweiz, TRT Spor, RAI Sport 1, TDP

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX.