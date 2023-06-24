England U21 will play against Israel U21 this Sunday, June 25 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

England U21 had a successful start to the tournament as they secured an expected victory against Czech Republic U21, placing them at the top of the group. With a win in their upcoming match, they would secure their spot in the next phase of the tournament, so they will be determined to claim the three points.

Their opponents, Israel U21, managed a commendable draw against Germany U21, a team considered to be superior. This result holds significant value for Israel. However, it will only truly matter if they can achieve favorable outcomes in their upcoming match against England and the final Matchday. They will need to put in a strong effort to secure at least one point against the current group leaders.

England U21 vs Israel U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

England U21 vs Israel U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3

Germany: ran.de

Israel: Sports 1

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Spain: RTVE.es

Sweden: SVT Play

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: ViX.