Czech Republic U21 and Germany U21 will face against each other this Sunday, June 25 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The debut of the Czech Republic U21 team did not go as well as they had hoped. Although they were not considered the favorites against England U21, they were optimistic about causing difficulties for the English team, but unfortunately, that did not materialize. They suffered a 2-0 defeat, which has put them in a challenging situation: they must secure a victory in their upcoming match as any other result would result in their elimination or being on the brink of elimination.
Their next opponents, Germany U21, will not make it easy for them. They are coming off a disappointing draw against Israel U21. Similar to the Czechs, the Germans are aware that a defeat or draw would make it tough for them to qualify for the final Matchday, so they will be determined to go all out in search of three points.
Czech Republic U21 vs Germany U21: Kick-Off Time
Czech Republic: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Czech Republic U21 vs Germany U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Czech Republic: CT Sport
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: Sat.1
Greece: ERT Sports
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Norway: VG+
Poland: DVT Sport App
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: RTS 2
Spain: RTVE.es
Switzerland: Sat.1 Schweiz
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
USA: ViX.