England are poised to take on Belgium in an electrifying international friendly slated for 2024, as part of this FIFA Matchday. In our preview, we will meticulously analyze the potential starting lineups for both teams, ensuring that no detail goes unnoticed in anticipation of this enthralling showdown.

[Watch England vs Belgium online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Among the array of intriguing friendly matches scheduled for this FIFA Matchday, this encounter undoubtedly stands out as one of the highlights. Both teams are poised to be contenders in the upcoming Euro 2024, set to commence shortly. England boast a promising roster of young and talented players, positioning them as strong candidates for tournament victory.

Despite a recent defeat against Brazil, they are determined to bounce back from the setback. Meanwhile, Belgium enter the match following a draw against Ireland that raised more questions than answers. Now they face a formidable opponent like England, so they are compelled to showcase their true potential.

England probable lineup

England are looking to recover from the defeat against Brazil and finish testing the team with which they will go to Euro 2024.

England possible lineup: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Branthwaite, Gomez; Mainoo, Rice; Bowen, Bellingham, Rashford; Toney.

Belgium probable lineup

Belgium left some doubts in their game against Ireland, and they want to finish adjusting their team by playing against a higher level rival.

Belgium possible lineup: Kaminski; Meunier, Faes, Theate, Deman; Tielemans, Onana, Vermeeren; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Doku.