England take on USWNT at Wembley Stadium in London for the 2022 International Friendly. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

England and USWNT meet in the 2022 International Friendly. This game will take place at Wembley Stadium in London. Two big winning streaks meet in an epic game. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

England have won 14 games since February 23, 2022, in what has been their longest winning streak so far. The two most recent wins for England came during the 2023 World Cup Qualifying.

USWNT have a similar record to England in 2022, but the most recent games for them were wins in friendly games against Nigeria twice. USWNT played six friendly games against underdog teams.

England vs USWNT: Date

England and USWNT play for the 2022 International Friendly on Friday, October 7 at Wembley Stadium in London. This game is perfect for both teams to test their attacking strategy before the upcoming world cup.

England vs USWNT: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch England vs USWNT at the 2022 International Friendly

This game for the 2022 International Friendly, England and USWNT at the Wembley Stadium in London on Friday, October 7, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Network