Erling Haaland has a sensational 14 goals in 8 games for Manchester City, at the current pace the 22-year-old may score in the range of 50 goals.

Erling Haaland and the word adaptation simply don’t go together, amazingly it would seem that no league can contain the scoring touch of the Norwegian international. Manchester City is the latest club enjoying Haaland’s magic touch as he has scored 17 goals in 11 matches this season.

Worse yet Haaland is simply leaving the competition in the dust, with Harry Kane being a distant second in the golden boot race with 7 to Haaland’s unprecedented 14. The former Red Bull Salzburg striker is only 9 goals away from equaling last season’s top scorer Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min who had 23, the difference is there are 30 games left in the season!

When it comes to hat-tricks Haaland has scored three Premier League hat-tricks faster than many of world soccer’s biggest and best strikers. Here is a comparison.

Erling Haaland quickest to score three hat-tricks in Premier League

Erling Haaland has already become the quickest player to score three hat-tricks in the Premier League. It took him 8 games to score three hat-tricks, Michael Owen needed 48 games, Ruud van Nistelrooy needed 59 matches.

Fernando Torres needed 64 matches and Luis Suarez would need 71 games to round out the list. In total Haaland has scored 172 goals in 211 matches in his club career and has 21 goals in 23 games for the national team of Norway.

At his current rate, Haaland will surpass the most goals scored by any player in a Premier League season; that record is held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer at 34 goals in one season.